Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,685,114 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Pinduoduo worth $1,697,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.