Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 355,673 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.65% of W. P. Carey worth $1,876,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.