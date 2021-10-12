Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 496,583 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.33% of Avantor worth $1,727,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,029 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

NYSE AVTR opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

