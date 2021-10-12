Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.97% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,886,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $479.48 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.62 and a 200-day moving average of $462.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.22.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

