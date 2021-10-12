Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 24,537 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.62% of Teleflex worth $1,996,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX stock opened at $354.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.22. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

