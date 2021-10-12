Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 281,174 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,680,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.71% of TransUnion worth $1,831,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.90.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

