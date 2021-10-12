Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 34,559 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.56% of Seagen worth $1,884,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Seagen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

