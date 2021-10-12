Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 48,932 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $1,574,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

