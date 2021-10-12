Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 60,752 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,167,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.87% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,719,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.