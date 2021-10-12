Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 124,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.94% of Citrix Systems worth $1,593,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

