Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Boosted by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $195.75 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

