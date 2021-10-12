Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 707,938 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

