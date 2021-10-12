Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.63

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.63 and last traded at $81.68, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

