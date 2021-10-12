Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $173,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after acquiring an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $225.32. 62,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.96 and a 200-day moving average of $222.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.