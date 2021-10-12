Vanilla Network Trading Down 20.9% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $10.46 or 0.00018600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $20,166.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00123933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,125.55 or 0.99895828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.44 or 0.06203606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 804,648 coins and its circulating supply is 659,434 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

