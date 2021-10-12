Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $1,965,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.
NYSE:APP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 1,465,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $826,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.