Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $1,965,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

NYSE:APP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 1,465,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.25.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $826,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

