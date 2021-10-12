Vasily Shikin Sells 26,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $2,171,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $1,965,825.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.

NYSE:APP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. 1,465,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.25. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

