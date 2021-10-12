Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,806 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 7.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vedanta by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,759 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 0.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 25.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

