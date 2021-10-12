Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $284.20 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average of $296.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

