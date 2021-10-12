Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,269.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $284.20 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.01 and its 200-day moving average is $296.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

