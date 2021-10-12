Venus Reward Token (VRT) Achieves Market Cap of $22.51 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and $534,543.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00217741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00093919 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

