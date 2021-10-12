Venus (XVS) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $29.14 or 0.00051662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $329.14 million and approximately $32.72 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,398.48 or 0.99983469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001799 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.19 or 0.00494942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,294,682 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

