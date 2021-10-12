Veresen (TSE:VSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.92. Veresen shares last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 1,147,002 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.51.

About Veresen (TSE:VSN)

Veresen Inc is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company that owns and operates energy infrastructure assets across North America. The Company is engaged in three principal businesses: a pipeline transportation business consists of interests in the Alliance Pipeline, the Ruby Pipeline and the Alberta Ethane Gathering System (AEGS); a midstream business, which includes a partnership interest in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership, which owns assets in western Canada, and an ownership interest in Aux Sable, which owns a natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction facility near Chicago, and other natural gas and NGL processing energy infrastructure, and a power business consists of a portfolio of assets in Canada.

