Verge (XVG) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Verge has a total market cap of $384.16 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00309394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.