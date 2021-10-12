Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 80.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 373.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. 1,044,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,785. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

