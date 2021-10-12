Verso Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00124880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.65 or 0.99834876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.89 or 0.06222738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

