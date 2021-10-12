Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and $67,309.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,320.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.74 or 0.06203356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00304090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $582.74 or 0.01034696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00093065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00490175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.59 or 0.00379235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00293248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004931 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,180,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

