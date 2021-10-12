Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,743 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.82% of Vertex worth $58,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex by 88.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.65. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

