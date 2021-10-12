Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 2,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

VERX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vertex by 1,697.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 163,977 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at $15,304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vertex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.