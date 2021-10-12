Vertical Research Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Sell

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.
CMBM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 1,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,069. The company has a market capitalization of $901.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.
In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 107.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
