Vertical Research Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Sell

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 1,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,069. The company has a market capitalization of $901.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 107.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.