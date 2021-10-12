Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $938.49

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 938.49 ($12.26) and traded as low as GBX 473.20 ($6.18). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 475.20 ($6.21), with a volume of 232,779 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSVS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 535.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 938.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

