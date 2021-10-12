Viacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,592.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.70 million and $21,592.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00306347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

