ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

