Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,378 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Viavi Solutions worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

