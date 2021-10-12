VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,500 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.1% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.07% of VICI Properties worth $178,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 101,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,902. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

