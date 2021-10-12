Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.