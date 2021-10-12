Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,610 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Masco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.