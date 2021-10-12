Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $402.96 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $402.70 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.72 and a 200 day moving average of $466.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.