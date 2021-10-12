Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 190.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $242.66 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

