Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Amphenol by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 146,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

APH stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

