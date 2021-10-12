Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 16,221 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,221 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

