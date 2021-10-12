Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

