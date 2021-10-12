VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.98

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $48.64 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00219416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00094705 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

