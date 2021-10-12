View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Up 5.4%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 5,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,249,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIEW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

