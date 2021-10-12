Vimeo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,474 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 442% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,010 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 20,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,441. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.61.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

