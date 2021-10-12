VIMworld Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $180,360.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $48.58 million and $180,360.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062341 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

