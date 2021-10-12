Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.67

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.60. Vince shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 2,126 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $102.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

