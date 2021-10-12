Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Vipshop worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vipshop by 90.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 467,295 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $2,916,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $98,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $48,264,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.