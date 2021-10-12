Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Head-To-Head Survey

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Virtu Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial $3.24 billion 1.49 $649.20 million $5.76 4.47

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wetouch Technology and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 1 0 2 0 2.33

Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $31.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 18.36% 40.07% 7.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists of investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola and Douglas Cifu in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

