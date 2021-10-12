Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Shares Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of Virtuoso Acquisition worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,270,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,547,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,802,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,831,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,060 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOSO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,720. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

